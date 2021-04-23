After Shanghai protest, Tesla reveals crash data of protester's Model 3 car

Days after a Tesla owner's protest at the Shanghai Auto Show went viral, where she slammed the electric car manufacturer for faulty brakes and its apathy towards her complaints, the US-based EV maker has finally shared details about the crash that led to the whole fiasco during the event.

The protester, who was sent to detention for five days, owns a Tesla Model 3 car. She claimed the car was involved in a crash due to brake malfunction and could have killed four members of her family.

Under pressure from the regulators to release the data of the crash, Tesla, in a rare move, has done so claiming that the car was being driven at high speed and did not maintain proper distance with the vehicles in front.

According to the data released by Tesla, the Model 3 car being driven by the protester's father, was traveling at 118.5 kilometres an hour before the crash took place. It also says the car slowed down to around 48.5 kilometres an hour after the brakes were applied.

The data also reveals that the driver slammed the brakes as many as 40 times within half an hour before it crashed. At multiple points the vehicle was said to be traveling at more than 100 kilometres per hour.

Tesla had initially played down the protest, calling the protester a well-known trouble maker. The EV manufacturer had to apologise later for dismissing her concerns and had to give in to the demands of the Tesla owner to reveal the crash data.

Tesla had earlier said that attempts to negotiate with the Model 3 owner had failed over a third-party inspection. "At the same time, what we need to explain is: not compromising with unreasonable demands is also our attitude," Tesla had said in a statement issued after the protests rocked the Shanghai Auto Show.