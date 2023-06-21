HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Model 3 Facelift To Come With Redesigned Taillights Revealed Partly. Know More Here

Tesla Model 3 facelift's redesigned taillights revealed partly. Know more here

Tesla is working on a facelifted version of its most affordable electrical Model 3, which is known as ‘Project Highland’. The updated version of the Model 3 has been spotted testing again on public roads and this time, the prototype has revealed its taillights, which come completely redesigned compared to the current model. Wrapped in a black cover, the Tesla Model 3 Highland seems to have ditched the horizontal amber indicator light among other changes. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 Highland or the facelifted version of the EV has been spotted at a time when the automaker's CEO has just confirmed that Tesla will launch its cars in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 10:06 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tesla Model 3 facelift may ditch the horizontal amber indicator light, as the spy shot suggests. (Image: Twitter/Ranjit Bhaskar)
Tesla Model 3 facelift may ditch the horizontal amber indicator light, as the spy shot suggests. (Image: Twitter/Ranjit Bhaskar)

A Twitter user has posted an image of the prototype. The image partly shows the left taillight of the electric compact sedan, confirming a redesigned approach for the taillamps. The image indicates that the redesigned taillights will get vertical amber LED indicator lights, replacing the current horizontal line that is present in both Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The image also suggests that the rear diffuser of the updated Model 3 draws inspiration from Tesla Model S. This has probably been tweaked for better aerodynamic efficiency, which could slightly increase the total driving range, especially during high-speed runs.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck wearing camouflage spotted again as production inches closer.

This is not the first time the facelifted version of the Tesla Model 3 has been spotted testing on public roads. The previous spyshots have revealed the redesigned LED headlamps as well. The LED headlamps of the updated Model 3 would come sharper and sleeker than the current model. Inside the cabin too, the EV would receive an updated steering wheel, along with a gear selector similar to the Model S and Model X.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already shared that the automaker is working on two separate vehicles. One of them is possibly the updated version of the Model 3, while the other one could be the long-pending Cybertruck.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2023, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Tesla Tesla Model 3 Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city