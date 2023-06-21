Tesla Model 3 facelift's redesigned taillights revealed partly. Know more here

Tesla is working on a facelifted version of its most affordable electrical Model 3, which is known as ‘Project Highland’. The updated version of the Model 3 has been spotted testing again on public roads and this time, the prototype has revealed its taillights, which come completely redesigned compared to the current model. Wrapped in a black cover, the Tesla Model 3 Highland seems to have ditched the horizontal amber indicator light among other changes. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 Highland or the facelifted version of the EV has been spotted at a time when the automaker's CEO has just confirmed that Tesla will launch its cars in India .

A Twitter user has posted an image of the prototype. The image partly shows the left taillight of the electric compact sedan, confirming a redesigned approach for the taillamps. The image indicates that the redesigned taillights will get vertical amber LED indicator lights, replacing the current horizontal line that is present in both Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The image also suggests that the rear diffuser of the updated Model 3 draws inspiration from Tesla Model S. This has probably been tweaked for better aerodynamic efficiency, which could slightly increase the total driving range, especially during high-speed runs.

This is not the first time the facelifted version of the Tesla Model 3 has been spotted testing on public roads. The previous spyshots have revealed the redesigned LED headlamps as well. The LED headlamps of the updated Model 3 would come sharper and sleeker than the current model. Inside the cabin too, the EV would receive an updated steering wheel, along with a gear selector similar to the Model S and Model X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already shared that the automaker is working on two separate vehicles. One of them is possibly the updated version of the Model 3, while the other one could be the long-pending Cybertruck.

