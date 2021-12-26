Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > After PepsiCo, this company intends to add 10 Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet
The Tesla Semi is seen in a handout image released by the company on November 16, 2017.

After PepsiCo, this company intends to add 10 Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet

2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2021, 02:55 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla Semi electric truck claims to be capable of running 805 kilometres on a single charge and will be able to tow 80,000 lbs.

  • Specialty distributor Karat Packaging is likely to deploy the electric Tesla Semi trucks in California where it provides third-party logistics services.

After PepsiCo, a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items - Karat Packaging might induct Tesla Semi pickup trucks to its fleet. The company might expand its fleet of 86 trucks and trailers with 10 Tesla Semis, Motor 1 reported.

Karat Packaging is involved in providing third-party logistic services in California and this is likely where it will deploy the electric Tesla Semi pickup trucks.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The electric vehicle claims to be capable of running 805 kilometres on a single charge and will be able to tow 80,000 lbs.

(Also read | Tesla went almost bankrupt on Christmas eve 2008, reveals Indian engineer)

Last month, beverage company PepsiCo's CEO Ramon Laguarta confirmed that it expects to take delivery of the first set of Tesla Semis by the fourth quarter, almost four years after placing its initial order for the electric trucks. The latter has placed an order for 100 of Tesla's electric trucks so as to reduce fuel cost bills and eliminate carbon emissions from its fleet.

Apart from Karat Packaging and PepsiCo, other companies that have placed an order for Tesla Semis include Walmart, fleet operator JB Hunt Transport Services and food distributor Sysco Corp. Tesla Semi is claimed to offer an efficiency of more than 0.80 km per kWh, through its aerodynamics and powerful electric powertrain.

(Also read | Christmas show: This Tesla Model X acts DJ for these dancing kids)

Earlier this month, an Insideevs report claimed that the long-awaited Tesla Semi pickup has entered limited production at the EV giant's Giga Nevada site. The report cited an unofficial post by a Tesla enthusiast who spotted the Semi performing some basic tests at the factory backyard, sans a trailer. These tests included acceleration, braking and turning around in circles.

While the mass-production of the Semi has been pushed to 2023, it isn't surprising that the EV maker is looking at producing limited units of the vehicle given the placement of orders from various logistics companies.

 

  • First Published Date : 26 Dec 2021, 02:54 PM IST