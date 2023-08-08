The new Santa Fe is ready to break cover in flesh on August 10
It features some design elements that are visible in the Hyundai Exter
Just like Exter, the new Santa Fe too comes with the H motif in the front lighting segment
On August 10, Hyundai is expected to reveal details of the new Santa Fe's powertrain
It would come available in host of powertrain options including hybrid and plug-in hybrid
Hyundai would reveal details regarding launch and price of the new Santa Fe
Next-gen Santa Fe's cabin will be packed with host of advanced tech-aided features
There will be dual wireless mobile device charging docks in the cabin
Expect Hyundai to reveal a host of details about the new Santa Fe