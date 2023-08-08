Hyundai Santa Fe SUV has been revamped with a completely radical look

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 08, 2023

The new Santa Fe is ready to break cover in flesh on August 10

It features some design elements that are visible in the Hyundai Exter

Just like Exter, the new Santa Fe too comes with the H motif in the front lighting segment

On August 10, Hyundai is expected to reveal details of the new Santa Fe's powertrain

 Check product page

It would come available in host of powertrain options including hybrid and plug-in hybrid

Hyundai would reveal details regarding launch and price of the new Santa Fe

Next-gen Santa Fe's cabin will be packed with host of advanced tech-aided features

There will be dual wireless mobile device charging docks in the cabin

Expect Hyundai to reveal a host of details about the new Santa Fe
Check more on new Hyundai Santa Fe
Click Here