Hollis himself has been quite active on Twitter, responding to queries and often helping out existing customers with any problems they may be facing with their respective Skoda products. He has also often admitted to past roadblocks that may have existed for Skoda customers but has maintained that his company is ironing out the difficulties that owners may have had to face in times gone by.

As such, a number of proactive measures are being promised which includes better reach in Tier II and III cities in the country, setting up of mobile service units, bringing down maintenance costs, offering extended warranty and offering Service Cost calculator to usher in transparency. Customer-facing personnel are also being trained to better assess any problem that an owner may have and address his or her issues proactively