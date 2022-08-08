HT Auto
Home Auto News Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera Rs 2.7 To Go Up For Auction

Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 will go for auction at Mecum’s Monterey event which will be organized from 18 August to 20 August.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 18:19 PM
Porsche created only 1,580 units of this model. (Mecum Actions)
Porsche created only 1,580 units of this model. (Mecum Actions)
Porsche created only 1,580 units of this model. (Mecum Actions)
Porsche created only 1,580 units of this model.

Late actor Paul Walker from the Fast and Furious movie franchise was an enthusiast of fast cars. He is widely known for driving JDM cars through the movies he was part of, however, Walker was also the owner of a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. This Porsche 911 Carrera is soon going to go for sale at Mecum’s Monterey event which will be organised from 18 August to 20 August, 2022.

According to a report by Carscoops, when the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 entered production in 1973, it was the fastest German production car in the world. The car featured a 2.7-litre flat-six engine that churned power output of 210 hp and offered a top speed of 239 kmph. The car could sprint from absolute zero to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi Rs Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs Q8
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8 kmpl
₹2.07 - 2.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.75 kmpl
₹1.35 - 1.98 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
2894 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹1.44 - 2.71 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Porsche creates one, super-exclusive unit of Cayenne convertible. Know why )

Porsche created only 1,580 units of this model. This model was inspired by Porsche’s iconic Le Mans-conquering 917 racecar. The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first model to get a spoiler at the front as well as at the rear end.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | A Porsche 911 delivers ice cream in Chicago: There's a catch )

In 2011, Walker talked about this model on the Tonight Show. He had shared that he was excited to own this car as he bought it without even getting a chance to test drive it or see the Porsche in person. It is expected that Walker's ownership will push the price of the car at the auction. Currently, the price of the car is estimated to be within the range of $1,000,000 and $1,250,000. This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 has been driven up to 93,774 km.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 18:19 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Porsche Paul Walker
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at ₹2.26 lakh
2022 Honda CB300F Streetfighter launched at 2.26 lakh
US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India
US-based ElectronEV to enter electric vehicle segment in India
Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction
Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India
Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India
Kia issues recall for more than one lakh cars in this country. Here's why
Kia issues recall for more than one lakh cars in this country. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city