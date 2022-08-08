Actor Paul Walker's 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 to go up for auction

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 will go for auction at Mecum’s Monterey event which will be organized from 18 August to 20 August.

Late actor Paul Walker from the Fast and Furious movie franchise was an enthusiast of fast cars. He is widely known for driving JDM cars through the movies he was part of, however, Walker was also the owner of a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. This Porsche 911 Carrera is soon going to go for sale at Mecum’s Monterey event which will be organised from 18 August to 20 August, 2022.

According to a report by Carscoops, when the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 entered production in 1973, it was the fastest German production car in the world. The car featured a 2.7-litre flat-six engine that churned power output of 210 hp and offered a top speed of 239 kmph. The car could sprint from absolute zero to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds.

Porsche created only 1,580 units of this model. This model was inspired by Porsche’s iconic Le Mans-conquering 917 racecar. The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first model to get a spoiler at the front as well as at the rear end.

In 2011, Walker talked about this model on the Tonight Show. He had shared that he was excited to own this car as he bought it without even getting a chance to test drive it or see the Porsche in person. It is expected that Walker's ownership will push the price of the car at the auction. Currently, the price of the car is estimated to be within the range of $1,000,000 and $1,250,000. This Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 has been driven up to 93,774 km.

