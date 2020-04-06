A number of memorable items belonging to the late Hollywood music icon Doris Day was auctioned online over the weekend. Julien's Auctions, based in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, held the auctions on April 4 and 5, 2020.

Among the 800 items sold were a classic 1930 Ford convertible and a 2002 Cadillac SUV. Both were sold at a whopping $124,800 (around ₹95 lakh). Julien's Auction's executive director, Martin Nolan, said the virtual auction was due to the social distancing norm followed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ford car is a 1930 Model A Rumble Seat Roadster. The convertible, with beige and black colour combination, had appeared in the opening scene of Best Friends, an American sitcom television programme. It was sold for $96,000 (around ₹73 lakh).

The Ford Model As, one of the most prolific vehicle of its era, were manufactured between 1927 and 1931. The models ranged from sedans to pickup trucks. The car had 4-cylinder engine which could produce 40 horsepower, pushing the car's top speed to around 104 kms per hour. The Ford Model As came with 19-inch wheels and fold-down windshields.

The other car from Doris Day's collection that was put under the hammer was a Cadillac Escalade SUV. The 2002 model of the popular American SUV was sold for $28,800 (around Rs. 22 lakh).

The Cadillac Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV with sharp, chiseled styling. Back in 2002, this model was built on a new truck platform developed by General Motors. The Escalade was powered by a 6.0-litre V8 engine.

Doris Day died in May 2019, at the age of 97 years. She lent voice to one of the most popular songs in her era - Que Sera, Sera. In all, she had voiced in more than 650 songs between 1947 and 1967. Doris Day also acted in a number of feature films and television shows, besides being an animal rights activist.