2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will come with customised luggage collection

Mercedes-AMG SL which is going to be launched next year will now come a tailor-made luggage set made of Italian leather from Santoni. It has been designed to fit the boot of the roadster. The collection includes a beauty case, a backpack and a weekender bag.

The company informed that all the three products are made of high-quality Nappa leather, and will be available in three different colours.

Mercedes-AMG and Santoni began their partnership back in 2005. Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH shared that this customised Santoni luggage set is the perfect match for the luxurious AMG SL roadster. “The new Mercedes-AMG SL offers the highest level of comfort and quality, and combines this with inspiring sportiness," he added.

The three pieces of the collection have been made from the same Nappa leather used as the seat covers of the new car. The company also informed that one can avail the collection in a package or individually as well. These pieces will be discreetly embossed with the ‘Santoni for AMG’ logo also and will be available in black, sienna brown and red pepper.

Giuseppe Santoni, CEO of Santoni conveyed that it is a delight to present this customised collection for Mercedes-AMG SL. “Mercedes-AMG and Santoni represent two worlds that have a great deal in common: outstanding craftsmanship, the highest quality and attention to detail. These attributes are also impressively reflected in our latest collection," Santoni added.

The upcoming AMG SL will come in two variants, SL 55 and SL 63. These will be powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine capable to create a power output of 469 hp of power and a peak torque of 700 Nm. The higher variant of the model will be able to generate power of 577 hp and 800 Nm torque.