2022 BMW iX, i4 to come with 2-year free 30-minute charging sessions in US

2022 BMW iX and i4 will be offered in the US with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions, right from the date of purchase of the vehicle. The complimentary charging will be valid at all Electrify America public charging stations across the US at no additional cost, Insideevs reported.

The complimentary charging scheme is part of an agreement between BMW of North America and Electrify America for the carmaker's latest all-electric car models - the iX and i4, which are set to enter the US market in March. The offer is a way to promote electric vehicles in the country and is quite lucrative as the Electrify America network already includes some 800 stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the US.

The network is being expanded further and will gradually become more than double to 1,800 stations and 10,000 individual chargers by 2026. Electrify America also has charging agreements with manufacturers such as Audi, Byton, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Lucid Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

When BMW initially announced the two models in the US, it had also announced that the models will come with a $100 EVgo charging credit that can be used at EVgo and partner network stations across all 50 US states.

The BMW iX is claimed to have an EPA estimated single-charge range of up to 324 miles or 521 km and can be replenished up to 145 km in just 10 minutes. The BMW i4 is claimed to have an EPA estimated range of up to 301 miles or 484 km and can be juiced up to 174 km in 10 minutes as well.

