Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News 2022 BMW iX, i4 to come with 2-year free 30-minute charging sessions in US

2022 BMW iX, i4 to come with 2-year free 30-minute charging sessions in US

The complimentary charging scheme is part of an agreement between BMW of North America and Electrify America for the carmaker's latest all-electric car models - the iX and i4.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM
File photo of BMW iX being charged at the Motor Show in Essen, Germany. (AP)

2022 BMW iX and i4 will be offered in the US with two years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions, right from the date of purchase of the vehicle. The complimentary charging will be valid at all Electrify America public charging stations across the US at no additional cost, Insideevs reported.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The complimentary charging scheme is part of an agreement between BMW of North America and Electrify America for the carmaker's latest all-electric car models - the iX and i4, which are set to enter the US market in March. The offer is a way to promote electric vehicles in the country and is quite lucrative as the Electrify America network already includes some 800 stations and about 3,500 individual ultra-fast chargers open or with construction completed in the US.

The network is being expanded further and will gradually become more than double to 1,800 stations and 10,000 individual chargers by 2026. Electrify America also has charging agreements with manufacturers such as Audi, Byton, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Lucid Motors, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.

When BMW initially announced the two models in the US, it had also announced that the models will come with a $100 EVgo charging credit that can be used at EVgo and partner network stations across all 50 US states.

The BMW iX is claimed to have an EPA estimated single-charge range of up to 324 miles or 521 km and can be replenished up to 145 km in just 10 minutes. The BMW i4 is claimed to have an EPA estimated range of up to 301 miles or 484 km and can be juiced up to 174 km in 10 minutes as well.

 

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW iX BMW i4 electric car electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Related Stories
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV to launch today: Price expectations
03 Feb 2022
Skoda to open test drives of Slavia from March, sedan to hit showrooms soon
31 Jan 2022
2022 Audi Q7 facelift SUV launched, price starts at 80 lakh
03 Feb 2022
2022 Aston Martin DBX, world's 'most powerful luxury SUV', to debut tomorrow
31 Jan 2022
Ford Motor rolls off 40 millionth F-Series model for US customers
31 Jan 2022
Volkswagen aims to make One million EVs annually from 2023 in this country
03 Feb 2022
Tough test ahead for hybrid cars in Europe, EU to tighten emission test
07 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS