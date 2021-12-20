Top Sections
2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 recalled due to brake reaction bracket issue
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 recalled due to brake reaction bracket issue

2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2021, 11:35 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The issue affects single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Royal Enfield Classic 350 models that were manufactured between September 1 and December 5 this year.

  • 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in September with a host of changes at a starting price of 1.84 lakh.

Royal Enfield has issued a recall for 26,300 units of Classic 350 motorcycles due to an issue in the brake reaction bracket issue. The two-wheeler company's technical team discovered that the brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swing arm could be damaged in specific riding conditions.

In conditions when exceptionally higher braking load is applied on the rear brake pedal, it could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket.

This can in turn lead to unusual braking noise, and thus potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions, leading to accidents.

The issue affects single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models that were manufactured between September 1 and December 5 this year. The affected units are being recalled to reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for these units. “Issues like this can arise under specific, extreme riding conditions, and we are committed to resolving this at the soonest, with minimum inconvenience for our customers," the company said in a statement.

Service teams, and/or local dealerships of Royal Enfield will start contacting customers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) falls under the list of affected vehicles manufactured in the mentioned period. Owners of Classic 350 models can also visit the Royal Enfield website or local workshops to find this out. Alternatively, they can call on the company's helpline number - 1800 210 007 to verify the information.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 was launched in September with a host of changes at a starting price of 1.84 lakh, going up to 2.15 lakh (ex showroom). Thee updated motorcycle is built on the same J-platform that houses Meteor 350. The new Classic 350 also borrows several key components from the Meteor 350.

The retro cruiser comes equipped with a USB charger, a newly designed taillight, updated exhaust pipe, 13-litre capacity fuel tank and updated seats for a more comfortable riding experience.

 

  • First Published Date : 20 Dec 2021, 11:21 AM IST