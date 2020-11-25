Mahindra and Mahindra has reacted to its Thar SUV passing the crucial global vehicle safety test today. Soon after Global NCAP reports emerged of the Thar SUV passing the crash test with four-star rating, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his pleasure. He went on to term the Thar SUV as the 'safest off-roader in India'.

Breaking news indeed!! This makes the @Mahindra_Thar the safest off-roader in India. And proves that Made-in-India is second to none.When you head on to the open road,we want you & your family to be Thar-iffically safe... https://t.co/VNFOmoms1D — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 25, 2020

Mahindra Thar SUV received a four-star rating today for both adult and child occupants in Global NCAP’s new round of 'Safer Cars For India' crash tests. It has now become the second Mahindra vehicle after Mahindra XUV300 and Marazzo to pass the test in flying colours.

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 4-star rating for the All-New Thar reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. It has achieved a robust GNCAP 4-Star rating, which is a first in its segment with highest points in child safety amongst all cars tested by Global NCAP so far."

Velusamy further added, “The All-New Thar is designed keeping the safety of our customers as the top-most priority, including Adult & Child safety. Infact the entire safety simulation and development of the All-New Thar was done at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. I am sure that this recognition will further make it a popular choice amongst our consumers".

The Thar SUV underwent both frontal collision test as well as the side impact test at the Global NCAP. According to the Global NCAP test report, Thar SUV's driver and passenger's head and neck showed good protection during the frontal collision test. The report also concluded that the driver's chest offered adequate protection and passenger chest showed good protection.





Side impact UN95 test was also performed on the Mahindra Thar and it passed it comfortably. The side impact test is mandatory to reach five stars but it was not considered in the scoring as the Thar did not reach the required points in the frontal impact to achieve a five star result.

The new generation Mahindra Thar was officially launched on October 2. The second-generation Thar is pinned on a completely new ladder-frame chassis and gets soft-top, hard-top and convertible rooftop as options. It comes with a long list of safety features which include airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold, hill descent control, built-in roll cage, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX mounts on the rear seats.