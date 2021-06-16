Mercedes S-Class 2021 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch S-Class 2021 in the country on Thursday in a bid to appeal to the pinnacle of luxury sedan buyers here. The S-Class has been at the top of the sedan pyramid for Mercedes in India and the latest edition, showcased for the global market back in September of 2020, has sought to push the boundary in terms of luxury on offer.

The S-Class is primarily a chauffer-driven vehicle and as such, much emphasis has always been on the space and technology on offer for passengers at the rear. That said, the Mercedes sedan promises to also be a capable vehicle if someone chooses to get behind the wheels.

The Launch Edition of S-Class being launched will be brought in via the CBU route.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 variants and colour options:

The latest S-Class from Mercedes-Benz in India will be made available in S 400d and S 450 variants. There would be five colour choices which include White, Black, Blue, Red and Green.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 dimensions:

The long-wheelbase S-Class (India-bound) has grown by all parameters. It is now longer by 34 mm, wider by 22 mm, and taller by 12 mm. Moreover, its wheelbase has also been increased by 51 mm.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 feature highlights:

The Launch Edition of S-Class will be made available with two upholstery fits - Macchiato beige and Sienna brown nappa leather.

The real highlight though would be the plethora of features that will be made available.

A 12.8-inch main infotainment unit and a 12.3-inch driver display will be the central focus while the latest MBUX system too makes its way in. With 320GB of storage and 16GB RAM, the S-Class will get over-the-air updates.

Some of the other notable highlights include Burmester 4D surround sound system, 64 colour active ambient lighting, massage seats at front and rear, leg-rest for rear passenger, tablet in the central armrest at the back, and more.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021 engine specifications:

S-Class 2021 Launch Edition will be offered with 450 4Matic (petrol) and 400d 4Matic (diesel) engines under the hood. While the former has 362 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the diesel unit offers 326 hp and mammoth 720 Nm of torque.

S-Class 2021 price expectations:

Expect Mercedes-Benz to price the S-Class at a starting tag of around ₹1.50 crore (ex showroom). The car will once again lock horns against the likes of Audi A8 and BMW 7 Series, both of which also start around the same price band.