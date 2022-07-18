HT Auto
Zypp Electric ties up with Zepto, to offer deliveries in just 10 minutes

Zypp Electric offers fully electric two-wheelers to e-commerce agencies delivering food and other items. It has a fleet of more than 5,000 electric scooters and plans to deploy more than 1.5 lakh electric scooters by next year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2022, 13:40 PM
Zypp Electric ties up with Zepto, to offer deliveries in just 10 minutes.
Zypp Electric, Gurugram-based startup providing electric vehicles for last-mile delivery, has tied up with Zepto, one of the e-grocery companies in India. The startup aims to grow the partnership by 10 times in the next one year. It plans to doubling its fleet serving Zepto during this period. Zypp Electric currently operates from 50 Zepto hubs in Delhi NCR. 

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric, said, “Quick and sustainable is the future of commerce, and our partnership with Zepto is helping pave the way for this industry revolution. In this first leg of our partnership we have collectively helped reduce 1.62 Lakh carbon emissions and facilitated more than half a million for Zepto so far, all via electric vehicles breaking the myth of speed with sustainability. Owing to the kind of response recorded, we are certain that our partnership will only grow by multi-folds in terms of both, network on fleet extended and the number of deliveries done in a day."

Vinay Dahani, Chief Operating Officer at Zepto, said, “As pioneers and one of the fastest-growing players in the quick-commerce segment, we are constantly striving to achieve sustainable and long-term impact. This stands true not only for our 10-minute delivery promise but also in the way we plan our last mile. Our partnership with Zypp, and the impact we’ve achieved thus far, is a testament to our efforts in this direction. As we grow, our focus will be towards continuous reduction of carbon footprints across our operations."

Zypp Electric offers fully electric two-wheelers to e-commerce agencies delivering food and other items. It has a fleet of more than 5,000 electric scooters and plans to deploy more than 1.5 lakh electric scooters by next year. Besides Zepto, Zypp Electric also partners companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, PharmEasy, Jio Mart, Delhivery, and Spencers.

In Delhi NCR, Zypp Electric offers more than 1500 electric two-wheelers to help with more than 20,000 deliveries per day in Delhi. The company has announced it will expand to other cities like Bangalore and Mumbai in the next few months.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2022, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: Zypp Electric EVs Electric vehicle
