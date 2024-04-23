Xiaomi to reveal production capacity, delivery plan for SU7 at Beijing Auto Show

Xiaomi grabbed the global automotive community's attention with its SU7 electric sedan immediately after its unveiling . The pure electric suave sedan claims to have already received more than one lakh bookings within just six days of its unveiling, leading to the waiting period for the EV shooting up to seven months. Now, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that the Chinese tech giant turned automaker will reveal more details about the production capacity and delivery plan for the SU7 at the Beijing Auto Show, Reuters has reported.

Jun also reportedly said that Xiaomi has already started deliveries for the standard and MAX versions of the SU7 EV, 12 days ahead of the previously announced schedule. The report also quoted the Xiaomi CEO saying that sales of the company's first electric car have been three to five times higher than expected. Xiaomi has started deliveries of the first bunch of 5,000 units of the SU7, christened as Founder's Edition, which comes equipped with additional accessories. Deliveries for the Pro variant of the Xiaomi SU7 are expected to commence from the end of May 2024.

Xiaomi introduced the SU7 electric sedan late last month. The Xiaomi SU7 draws design inspiration from Porsche and it comes available at a starting price of around $30,000, which is $4,000 cheaper than the base model of Tesla Model 3 in China. Meanwhile, Jun reportedly said that Xiaomi had no plans to build SUVs and off-road vehicles and would primarily focus on the SU7 only.

Xiaomi's entry into the global electric car segment comes as a significant step amid the technology companies' rush to grab a chunk of the bulging electric vehicle market pie. Also, while several tech giants like Apple have been backstepping from their projects in the segment, Xiaomi impressed the global automotive community by bringing the production version of the SU7 EV in just three years after revealing its plan for the car.

