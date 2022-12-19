HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles What Makes Toyota Chief Sceptical About Electric Cars

What makes Toyota chief sceptical about electric cars

Despite Toyota's push for electric mobility, the automaker's president Akio Toyoda is still doubtful about electric cars. He believes that the silent majority of the auto industry worldwide is still doubtful about electric cars. He also added that to achieve greener mobility solutions, electric vehicles are not the only option, as there are other choices like hybrids and hydrogen-powered cars. Interestingly, this is not the first time Toyoda expressed his doubt about EVs. However, the Japanese auto company is trying to cope with the rising demand and number of EVs worldwide with its own electrification strategy.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Toyota Motor Corp president Akio Toyoda has been very vocal about not emphasising only on pure EVs, but other greener powertrain solutions as well.
Toyota Motor Corp president Akio Toyoda has been very vocal about not emphasising only on pure EVs, but other greener powertrain solutions as well.
Toyota Motor Corp president Akio Toyoda has been very vocal about not emphasising only on pure EVs, but other greener powertrain solutions as well.
Toyota Motor Corp president Akio Toyoda has been very vocal about not emphasising only on pure EVs, but other greener powertrain solutions as well.

Also Read : Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City and others may be axed in 2023. Know why

While major rivals, including General Motors and Honda, have already set strict timelines for their complete transition to fully electric vehicles, Toyota has stuck to a strategy of investing in a diverse lineup of greener vehicles that includes hydrogen-powered cars and hybrids, which combine batteries with internal combustion engines.

Speaking about the focus on EVs, Toyoda said he is among the auto industry's silent majority in questioning whether electric vehicles should be adopted exclusively, reported the Wall Street Journal. “People involved in the auto industry are largely a silent majority," he said, while further adding, “That silent majority is wondering whether EVs are really OK to have as a single option. But they think it’s the trend, so they can’t speak out loudly."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 19.16 kmpl
₹39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

He also said that the right answer to the question of whether OEMs should focus only on EVs is still unclear. “Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option," Toyoda said. The Toyota chief's comment comes at a time when automakers worldwide are making big bets on pure electric vehicles. Car brands worldwide have made huge investments in their EV projects. However, despite the rising demands and OEMs investing more money, challenges are mounting for the manufacturers, especially in securing components and battery raw materials.

First Published Date: 19 Dec 2022, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota electric vehicle electric car hybrid car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car
BYD Atto 3 First Drive Review: Pricey But Promising Electric SUV!
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features

Trending this Week

Samruddhi_Mahamarg
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
Polestar_3
Polestar 3 to showcase unique technology at CES 2023
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Custom_Transformers_build_1
This Transformers inspired motorcycle is a Honda underneath
Semi
Tesla Semis to transport your favourite soft drink

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

These cars could be axed in India in 2023
These cars could be axed in India in 2023
Prices of Ducati India's motorcycle range set to increase from January next year
Prices of Ducati India's motorcycle range set to increase from January next year
Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City and others may be axed in 2023. Know why
Maruti Alto, Hyundai i20, Honda City and others may be axed in 2023. Know why
Speeding vehicle rams into three children in Delhi after driver loses control
Speeding vehicle rams into three children in Delhi after driver loses control
Virtus, Taigun prices set to rise as Volkswagen announces hike from this date
Virtus, Taigun prices set to rise as Volkswagen announces hike from this date

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city