What is Tesla Cybervault debuting today in China?

Tesla never ceases to surprise us. After launching a special edition beer, the automaker is now ready to unveil Cybervault. Tesla recently posted a teaser on its social media platform for something called the Cybervault, which is slated to debut on April 3. However, it is not clear what exactly is the Tesla Cybervault. This has created quite some curiosity among the Tesla enthusiasts.

Teslarati reports that the Chinese text on the poster shared by Tesla reads, “Cyber-enhanced, balancing commuting and travelling; A technological appearance, fully meeting your expectations; This time, our protagonist is___; Only 3 days left until the reveal."

While the excitement about the Tesla Cybervault is increasing, the question remains what exactly is it? What appears is the Cybervault is something related to the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck. The Cybervault has ‘Cyber’ in its nomenclature, which is displayed on the poster in the same font as the official Cybertruck. The poster also contains an image of something draped in a black cover that looks shaped like a giant safe. However, it is a guess, and the poster has no reference for size or depth.

The teaser could also be referring to something like the launch of Tesla's new, more powerful V4 superchargers, some of which are already operational in Europe. It could also have something to do with the wireless vehicle charger Tesla referred to during its Investor Day presentation.

Tesla has previously launched several ancillary products that had nothing to do with the electric vehicles it sells. However, the auto company still somehow manages to garner pretty good attention from the followers and enthusiasts. The auto company launched a bottle of tequila shaped like a lightning bolt, a special edition beer in a Cybertruck-inspired bottle, the Tesla-branded surfboard, and short shorts with "S3XY" on the butt. The Cybervault could be another one of these gag products that had previously sold out in minutes and flooded eBay the next day.

