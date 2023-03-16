HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Watch: This Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is Sweetest Of All But Can't Be Driven. Here's Why

Watch: This Hyundai Ioniq 6 is sweetest of all but can't be driven. Here's why

If chocolate and Hyundai are two things that excite you, this is the news you will definitely want to read. Pastry chef Amaury Guichon has been known for making gorgeous sculptures out of chocolates. His latest project is on a Hyundai Ioniq 6, and as it appears, this is the sweetest and most delicious iteration of the EV in the world. The chef has posted a video that chronicles the model's creation, starting from an empty table and a pitcher of liquid chocolate.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM
The Hyundai Ioniq 6, made of pure chocolate, can't drive but looks absolutely delicious. (Image: Youtube/Amaury Guichon).
The chef starts by creating a large rectangle out of chocolate and drawing the Ioniq 6 silhouette. The video also depicts how he cuts out each side of the car and bends materials to form the elements like the hood, windshield and roof of the EV. The chef uses the same type of tools required for sculpting clay and trims the chocolate to fine-tune the detailing of the sculpture's design. After some time, the chocolate model looks like a brown Ioniq 6.

What he does next is apply paint to make the chocolate car look more realistic. The body goes white at the beginning, while the chef then masks things off and applies a black paint to detail the design. The taillights of the chocolate car too receive a separate layer of paint. The video shows how the chef uses a lathe to create the tyres of the car and makes the complicated pattern for the wheels using a cutting machine. Speaking of its design, the chocolate made Hyundai Ioniq 6 seems to have a blunter nose than the real car. However, shaping an Ioniq 6 using chocolate is incredibly impressive.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is one of the key models from the South Korean automobile brand and it plays important role in the carmaker's global EV strategy. Available in three different powertrain options, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV was displayed in India during the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. However, it is unlikely to launch in the country anytime soon.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2023, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric car electric vehicle electric mobility EV
