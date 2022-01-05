Voltrix Mobility launches Tresor e-cycle, promises up to 80 km range

Voltrix Mobility on Wednesday has announced the launch of its new e-cycle Tresor in India, at a starting price of ₹55,999. The special price is available for the early customers only, as the company has mentioned in a release. The e-cycle is available for bookings at ₹999 and its delivery is scheduled to start from the third week of this month.

Voltrix Tresor is claimed to offer a range of up to 80 km on a single charge with five levels of pedal assist and throttle options. The Voltrix Tresor e-cycle comes equipped with a 250-watt electric motor paired with a lithium-ion battery.

The Tresor is claimed to run at a top speed of 25 kmph. The rider can select from its five different pedal assist modes that regulate different speed limits. Also, it gets a throttle only mode and manual pedal mode as well.

Voltrix also said that it will offer easy financing options for the buyers. The company claims that the Tresor e-cycle has been designed and developed specifically for office-commute in urban cities. Also, it is claimed to have been developed keeping the focus on Indian roads and weather conditions.

Commenting on the launch of Voltrix Tresor, Sakthivigneshwar R, Founder and CTO, Voltrix Mobility said that the e-cycle being the company's first product is designed and developed specifically for the office-goers. He also said that with the average speed of urban commute ranging between 16 and 20 kmph, Tresor will is expected to help the riders to reach one’s destination faster. "We will be launching two more products in the next six months catering to different customer profiles," Sakthivigneshwar R further added.

Kumar Loganathan, President, Voltrix Mobility, said that the company has plans to create a manufacturing facility for electronic components for e-bikes in India. He also said that Voltrix is aiming to set up 150 retail outlets across six cities by 2024. Loganathan further added that Voltrix aims to grab 4-5 per cent of the market share with more than 40,000 e-cycles running on Indian roads by 2024.