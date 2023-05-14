HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volkswagen Group Confident About Making An Affordable Electric Car Worth $27,000

Volkswagen Group confident about making an affordable electric car worth $27,000

Volkswagen Group is quite confident about making an electric car that would cost around $27,000. This means the EV would come priced at an amount translating to around 22 lakh. The German automobile giant also believes that such pricing won't hurt the company's revenue stream, reports British automotive publication Autocar UK.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 May 2023, 10:26 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volkswagen AG is working on at least two affordable electric cars that would be priced below $30,000.
Volkswagen AG is working on at least two affordable electric cars that would be priced below $30,000.

During an interaction, Volkswagen Group's chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said that the company is confident about launching an affordable electric car without losing money. His comment comes at a time when Volkswagen has revealed the ID. 2all concept, which is expected to span out a Polo-like electric car when it goes on sale as a series production model sometime in 2025. This EV is expected to come priced at around $27,000 in Europe.

(Also check: Honda's e:Ny1 electric SUV with 412 km of driving range)

Interestingly, Volkswagen is also working on another smaller and even more affordable EV that would come bearing ID.1 nomenclature. It is expected to be priced at around $22,000.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Id.4 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Id.4
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Besides the upcoming affordable electric cars, Volkswagen is also planning to fully utilize its portfolio of automotive brands to make similar electric cars under the Skoda and Cupra brands. Speaking about that strategy, Antlitz said that the brand is confident about doing a lot in terms of economies of scale. “Now we can do a lot in terms of economies of scale. Within our volume brand group, we’re producing four vehicles along with Cupra and Skoda. That volume will help us to bring prices down to be competitive and also still make money," he said.

Besides making affordable electric cars, the Volkswagen Group is working on its own battery packs and is manufacturing them in-house at a factory in Valencia, Spain. These battery packs are expected to greatly contribute to the automotive giant’s opportunity of fetching profit from the upcoming affordable electric models. "There's a lot of innovations coming in the technical side. This car will have the first in-house battery cells from our Valencia plant. We're just ramping up; we will have much more scale by then," said the Volkswagen AG CFO.

First Published Date: 14 May 2023, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Skoda Volkswagen electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Skoda Audi
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city