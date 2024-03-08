HT Auto
"Unsafe for women": Karnataka govt withdraws electric bike taxi services

08 Mar 2024
A government order notified that the 2021 Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme has now been withdrawn as it was deemed to unsafe for women.
The Karnataka government in its notification said that certain private apps were found to be violating the Motor Vehicles Act and its rules
The Karnataka government in its notification said that certain private apps were found to be violating the Motor Vehicles Act and its rules

Karnataka Government has banned the operation of electric bike taxi services in the state after they were found to be "unsafe for women" and being carried out in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act. A government order notified that the 2021 Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme has now been withdrawn.

“It has come to our notice that certain private app-based firms are violating the Motor Vehicles Act and its rules and running illegal non-transport two-wheelers as the transport vehicles," it said. It also said there were often clashes between the owners and drivers of auto rickshaws and "maxi cabs" with the bike riders and cases were also registered. The scheme also made it difficult for the transport department to collect taxes.

Also Read : Delhi to allow only electric bike taxi as state government notifies new rule

Further, to maintain law and order and keep in mind the safety of women travelling on two-wheeler bike taxis, the government has cancelled the scheme, the notification stated.

President of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, Tanveer Pasha, welcomed the decision and said the then BJP government had in 2021 given permission to electric bike taxis in Bengaluru.

“In spite of our opposition, the permission was not withdrawn. We had been agitating against this and even tried to explain to the government about the impact of this permission on auto and taxi drivers' life," he said.

08 Mar 2024
