Unauthorised repairs led to short circuit in Nexon EV fire incident: Tata Motors

In light of a recent incident of a Tata Nexon EV catching fire in Pune, the auto giant has released an official statement after completing its investigation into the matter. The company said that a repair had taken place at an unauthorised workshop that led to the short circuit on the Tata Nexon EV. No passengers were harmed due to the thermal incident, the automaker clarified.

In an official statement, Tata Motors said, “This is with reference to the thermal incident on April 16, 2023, in Pune, Katraj. All occupants are safe. A team of technical experts have concluded a detailed investigation of this incident and we would like to share an update with you.

We understand that this vehicle recently underwent repairs, wherein the left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorised workshop. Over an extended period of time, this led to a short and trapped heat. The fitment and repair process, at the unauthorized workshop, had shortcomings, which caused an electrical malfunction in the headlamp area leading to the thermal incident. The affected area is concentrated only in the zone of repairs carried out. We remain engaged with the customer to offer all the support needed."

The incident came to light on April 16 after a video of the Nexon EV being doused with water by firefighters surfaced online. The video shows the front left portion of the car completely damaged, while the cabin remained unaffected. Furthermore, Tata Motors urged customers to get their vehicles fitted with spares and accessories from authorised workshops to avoid such mishaps.

“Our appeal to all customers – The automotive market is constantly evolving with new technologies and modern electronic parts, both in ICE cars and EVs, which requires trained craftsmanship. For the safety of our users, we urge our customers to get their vehicles fitted with on-spec components, accessories, and spare parts at authorised Tata Motors workshops, to avoid any such incidents. Tata Motors remains committed towards safety of its users and its products," the automaker said.

Tata Motors currently holds over 85 per cent of the market share in the electric vehicle segment and the company has managed to expand its presence with the Tigor and Tiago EV in recent times. Moreover, there are more EVs planned in the form of the Altroz and Harrier that are expected to join the lineup soon.

It’s safe to say that the fire incidents from 2021 and 2022 have had an adverse effect on the image of EVs, which is why every incident requires utmost scrutiny by manufacturers and the government alike. More awareness around how to live with EVs will certainly help owners take better care of their respective vehicles.

