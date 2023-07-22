Ultraviolette X44 name trademarked. More affordable electric bike coming soon?

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive has filed a trademark application for the X44 nameplate in India. While it’s unclear what the name will be used for, the ‘Ultraviolette X44’ moniker could be for an upcoming electric motorcycle from the company. Ultraviolette kick-started its operations earlier this year with the F77 performance electric motorcycle.

Little is known about what the Ultraviolette X44 could be but there’s a good chance the motorcycle could be the brand’s new more affordable offering. The Ultraviolette F77 is priced from ₹3.80 lakh, going up to ₹4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Recon variant. Those aren’t exactly “accessible" prices. That said, the F77 is India’s first performance electric motorcycle and impresses with its performance.

The X44 could also be an adventure or sport tourer based on the Ultraviolette F77

However, a more accessible motorcycle will help Ultraviolette break into the mainstream market. The X44 could be that offering sporting a smaller battery pack and motor and more commute-friendly ergonomics. Pricing of up to ₹2-2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) will make it substantially cheaper than the F77, while still maintaining a premium positioning when compared to other electric motorcycles in the market.

Another speculation could be that of an electric adventure motorcycle. The Ultraviolette X44 could use the same mechanicals as the F77 but sport new bodywork, styling, a long travel suspension, spoked wheels and more. A sport tourer won’t be farfetched either considering the F77 already promises much of that but could do with a less dedicated riding posture to enhance its touring capabilities.

All of this remains conjecture at this point and we’ll have to wait for a while to know more about Ultraviolette’s plans for the future. That said, the trademark makes it certain that there is indeed something brewing at the UV hangar and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

