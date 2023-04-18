HT Auto
Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition electric bike's deliveries begin in this city

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM
Electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette has kicked off deliveries of its Limited Edition F77 electric motorcycles in Bangalore. The top of the line variant of the F77 was introduced in November of 2022, following which all 77 units were sold out in just two hours. The standard electric bike comes in two variants, the F77 Original and F77 Recon, and starts at 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore). Bookings for the bike are open at the company's official website.

The F77 Limited gets a unique colour scheme.
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
View all Images
The company also opened its first ever global experience centre - The Ultraviolette Hangar - in Bengaluru. It spans over 10,000 sq. ft, and will serve as the brand's flagship retail touchpoint catering to customers with an immersive experience.

The experience centre gets flight-simulator technology to let them experience the adrenaline rush while riding the F77. The place also has various other technologies such as interactive displays and virtual and augmented reality zones. This opens up a hyper-real immersive environment, further augmenting Ultraviolette’s innovations and design philosophy of the F77.

The Ultraviolette Hangar also has a dedicated space for its range of performance gear, accessories and branded merchandise. There is also a cafe inside the Hangar for customers and visitors to engage. “Ultraviolette’s focus on futuristic design and innovation is reflected in our first flagship experience centre - the Ultraviolette Hangar. The Hangar is a one-of-a-kind experiential centre where everyone is invited to experience the future of design andelectric vehicle technology," said Narayan Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO of the company.

The latest experience centre is the first of 15 exclusive Ultraviolette Hangars that the company pland to set up across the major Indian cities through FY24. “The Ultraviolette Hangar showcases the uniqueness of F77’s design elements and technological advancements," said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 10:29 AM IST
