Orxa Mantis performance e-motorcycle launch this year, new facility inaugurated

Bengaluru-based performance electric motorcycle start-up, Orxa Energies , has inaugurated its R&D and production facility in the city. The announcement comes as the countdown begins for the launch of its maiden offering - Mantis performance electric motorcycle. The Orxa Mantis will be launched later this year and production will take place at this new facility located in the Bommasandra Industrial area spread across one acre.

The new Orxa Energies production plant accommodates the start-up’s R&D activities and also houses the assembly stations, battery assembly lines, and product testing centre under the same premises. The company says the joint facility will help the brand leverage its in-house engineering talent and improve the vehicle technology as well as production and assembly methods at a faster pace. However, it has not revealed the production capacity at the plant.

The test track at Orxa Energies new facility is made out of recycled plastic

Speaking about the new facility, Ranjita Ravi, co-founder - Orxa Energies, said, “The EV revolution in India is touching new heights and the ecosystem we see is growing by the year. 2023 is a critical year for us, finally, bringing the Mantis to the people. We are excited to share the engineering marvel that we have developed in-house with our engineering team."

Dr. Prajwal Sabnis, co-founder, Orxa Energies said, “The substantial investments made towards building this facility reinforce our journey towards preparing the Mantis and other Orxa offerings for demanding customers. Over the years we have been actively improving our product offerings, making the Mantis an equivalent to the best-in-class ICE motorcycle."

The Mantis electric motorcycle was first showcased at India Bike Week 2019 with some promising numbers including a 28 kW (37.5 bhp) motor and a 9 kWh battery pack with over 200 km of range. The motor is said to be liquid-cooled, while the company has moved to a fixed battery pack in place of a detachable unit seen on the prototype. The final specs of the Mantis are yet to be revealed. The Mantis currently competes with the Ultraviolette F77 performance electric motorcycle in the segment. More details on the offering will be revealed later in the year.

The new production facility houses the assembly stations, battery assembly lines, and product testing centre for the Mantis

Orxa’s new facility has been built with a focus on sustainability. This includes a vehicle test track made out of plastic and an EcoSTP (Sewage Treatment Plant). The plant also has charging stations for electric two and four-wheelers. The start-up organised its latest pre-series round of funding from the SAR group last year, which helped accelerate the development of the Mantis. The company is organising test rides for potential customers across multiple cities at track days in the coming months.

