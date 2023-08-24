TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price, specs and features compared

TVS Motor Company recently launched the X electric scooter in the Indian market. It is the brand's flagship electric scooter that sits above the iQube. To be fair, TVS X is something that still does not exist in the Indian market. It is a premium electric scooter that does not really have a direct rival. However, few people might compare it to the Ola S1 Pro Gen2 that was recently launched in India. So, here is a comparison between the two scooters.

TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Looks

In terms of looks, the S1 Pro Gen2 looks almost identical to the Gen1 S1 Pro. Ola has been able to create its identity so anyone can tell that it is an Ola Electric's scooter by just looking at the headlamp design. Then there is TVS' X which brings in the same design as the Creon scooter which was shown in concept form back in 2018 at the Auto Expo. It is designed as a maxi-scooter with an aggressive yet futuristic styling.

TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Features

In terms of features, the S1 Pro Gen2 features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs on the manufacturer's MoveOS 4. It comes with features such as riding modes, cruise control, hill hold assist, moods, vacation mode, party mode, proximity unlock and much more.

The TVS X will come with a much larger 10.25-inch touchscreen which gets tilt adjustment. There is a reverse assistant, live video streaming, on-board games, a web browser, front ABS, cruise control, TVS SmartXonnect, anti-theft alarm, keyless ride, riding modes and much more.

TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Power

Ola's electric motor is rated for 5.5 kW of nominal power and 11 kW of peak power. It has a top speed of 120 kmph and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.6 seconds.

When compared, the TVS X's electric motor produces a nominal power of 7 kW and a peak power of 11 kW. It has a top speed of 105 kmph and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.6 seconds.

Watch: TVS X launches in Dubai: First look

TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Battery and range

Ola has a battery capacity of 4 kWh and has a claimed True-range of around 140 km in Normal mode. On the other hand, TVS i using a 4.44 kWh battery pack and they are claiming an IDC range of 140 km.

TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price

The TVS X is priced at ₹2.5 lakh whereas the S1 Pro Gen2 costs ₹1.40 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Bangalore. Yes, the X is significantly more expensive than the S1 Pro Gen2 but it is made up for a niche market and offers significantly higher quality levels.

First Published Date: