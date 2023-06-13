Toyota unveils innovations to improve range, performance of electric vehicles

Toyota Motor has unveiled a range of technologies that will help improve the range, performance and cost of electric vehicles (EVs) that the carmaker plans to launch in the second half of the decade. The company plans to have annual sales of 1.5 million EVs by 2026. The innovations involve new solid-state batteries that will be used in the OEM's future EV models.

The Japanese automaker's new battery innovations promise more energy density and shorter charging times than lithium-ion batteries that are currently in use. With such batteries, the company feels that it has achieved a "technological breakthrough" in overcoming problems previously identified with solid-state batteries' durability. It plans to use these solid-state batteries in EVs by 2027 or 2028.

Further, the company said that it would have a more energy-dense battery available for an EV in 2026 that has a driving range of 1,000 km on a single charge, a charge time of 20 minutes or less, and cost reduction of 20% versus its current EV from the company, the bZ4X.

The company is now targeting a 20% increase in range and a 40% reduction in cost compared to the bZ4X EV. It plans to further develop a range of lower-cost lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for use in 2026 or 2027.

