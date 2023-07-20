Check what are the regular maintenance an electric car requires
Changing fluids and consumables like brake and washer fluids are part of EV maintenance
Just like the ICE vehicles, tyre rotation is another key maintenance EVs require
Electric cars' suspension too require inspection and maintenance like the ICE cars
Just like ICE cars, electric cars too need periodic replacement of cabin air filter and wiper blades
EVs run on battery, which ensures the battery maintenance is vital for them
Lithium battery maintenance is completely different from the conventional lead-acid battery, so the maintenance is different too
However, periodic inspection of the battery health should be performed for the EVs
Electric car maintenance is significantly cheaper than maintenance of an ICE vehicle