Electric cars too require regular maintenance just like ICE models

Published Jul 20, 2023

Check what are the regular maintenance an electric car requires

Changing fluids and consumables like brake and washer fluids are part of EV maintenance

Just like the ICE vehicles, tyre rotation is another key maintenance EVs require

Electric cars' suspension too require inspection and maintenance like the ICE cars

Just like ICE cars, electric cars too need periodic replacement of cabin air filter and wiper blades

EVs run on battery, which ensures the battery maintenance is vital for them

Lithium battery maintenance is completely different from the conventional lead-acid battery, so the maintenance is different too

However, periodic inspection of the battery health should be performed for the EVs

Electric car maintenance is significantly cheaper than maintenance of an ICE vehicle
