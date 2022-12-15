This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km

Hyderabad-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Pure EV is all set to launch a new electric motorcycle which is aimed towards daily commuters. It is called ecoDryft and the pricing of the new electric motorcycle will be revealed in the first week of January 2023. Pure EV ecoDryft is completely designed, developed and manufactured in India and will be the new flagship for the brand.

A single full charge of the battery will provide a range of upto 135 km, as per the manufacturer. Speaking of the battery, it has a capacity of 3 kWh and is patented, AIS-certified and developed by Pure EV. The manufacturer says that the ecoDryft has been engineered to provide a very stable and comfortable ride experience even at a speed of 75 kmph and to deliver a smooth ride at par with commute ICE motorcycles. The top speed of the ecoDryft is also 75 kmph.

One can already take a test ride of the Pure EV ecoDryft by visiting the dealership. As of now, the manufacturer has over 100 dealerships throughout India. The brand is also working on upgrading its sales and after-sales service network. Pure EV claims that the new electric motorcycle will be launched at competitive and attractive pricing in the commute motorcycle segment. The ecoDryft will be sold in four colour options - Red, Black, Grey and Blue.

Pure EV already sells another electric motorcycle, it is called the eTryst 350. It has a top speed of 85 kmph and a battery pack with a capacity of 3.5 kWh which takes 6 hours to charge. The riding range is between 90 and 140 km. The electric motor can deliver a peak power output of 4 kW and nominal power output is 3 kW. There are three riding modes on offer - Drive, Cross Over and Thrill.

