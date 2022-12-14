HT Auto
XUV400 to Ioniq 5: Five upcoming electric cars to launch in India soon

If you are looking to buy an electric car soon, it may be worth to wait a bit longer. There are several more electric vehicles in the pipeline to be launched or introduced in India in the next few weeks as carmakers are gearing up for the debut of these new electric cars soon. A few of the carmakers have even confirmed the launch timeline while the others have hinted at an early next year launch. Ranging from Mahindra XUV400 to Hyundai Ioniq 5, these EVs will be offered in different sizes, from being the most affordable to the smallest. Here is a quick look at the five electric cars expected to hit Indian shores.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM
Hyundai Ioniq 5 (top) and Mahindra XUV400 (bottom) are among the upcoming electric cars confirmed for India launch early next year.
Mahindra XUV400

Mahindra and Mahindra had showcased the XUV400 earlier this year. Claimed to be the fastest and best range offering electric SUV in India, the XUV400 is all set for official launch in January next year. The XUV400, based on the ICE version of the Mahindra XUV300 sub-compact SUV, will take on rivals such as Tata Nexon EV Max, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona among others when launched.

Mahindra promises that the XUV400 can run 456 kms on a single charge. This puts the Mahindra XUV400 on top of the Tata Nexon EV, which is capable of running 437 km range on a single charge. The XUV400 is also capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds, slightly quicker than the Tata Nexon EV which does the same in around nine seconds. Powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EV claims to fully charge up in less than an hour using fast charging technology.

MG Air EV

After the success of the ZS EV, its first electric car in India launched three years ago, MG Motor is ready to increase its EV portfolio with another one. This time it is likely to be the smallest electric car India would see among the current crop of EVs. The upcoming MG electric car would be a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Air EV, sold mostly in China and other global markets. It is expected to make debut early next month.

The three-door EV stands 2,900 mm in length, smaller than the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Tata Nano, which stand 3,445 mm and 3,099 mm respectively. Expect the upcoming MG Air EV to get power from a 20-25 kWh battery pack paired with a single front-axle fitted electric motor with a power output of around 68 hp. It could offer a range between 200 kms and 300 kms on a single charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai has already confirmed the arrival of the Ioniq 5 EV, which has been introduced in global markets earlier. Sharing the same platform as its technical cousin Kia EV6, the Ioniq 5 will offer another choice in the premium EV segment for Indian customers. This will be the second all-electric vehicle from the Koreans in the Indian car market, after Kona.

Hyundai offers the Ioniq 5 with two battery packs in most markets where available. There are 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. The EV claims to cover around 385 kms on a single charge with the smaller battery pack, while with the 72.6 kWh battery pack it can go for around 480 kms. The battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes while using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Citroen eC3

The French auto giant has recently teased its first electric car in India. To be called eC3, the upcoming EV will be based on Citroen's C3 hatchback with SUV proportions. Citroen had earlier confirmed that it will drive in its first EV in 2023 when it launched the C3 earlier this year.

The eC3 is expected to come with a small battery with around 30 kWh capacity, almost the similar-sized battery offered by Tata Motors in the Nexon EV. It could offer a range of around 250 kms on a single charge.

Tata Altroz EV

After launching the Tiago EV, India's most affordable electric car till date, Tata Motors is reportedly gearing up to increase its electric lineup in the hatchback segment further with the Altroz EV. The carmaker had showcased the EV version of its premium hatchback a few years ago at one of the auto shows in Europe. It is expected to be powered by the same battery pack used inside the Tigor EV and could offer around 250-300 km range on a single charge. Tata is likely to debut the Altroz EV during the Auto Expo in January next year.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Electric car Electric vehicle Hyundai Motor Mahindra and Mahindra Citroen MG Motor Tata Motors XUV400 eC3 Ioniq 5 Air EV Altroz EV
