This tiny car is an urban EV with a solar roof, promises up to 100 km range

The electric car comes with a roof-mounted solar panel that offers up to 20 km range.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2022, 03:13 PM
Squad EV comes with a basic design and looks like a covered golf cart.
Squad EV comes with a basic design and looks like a covered golf cart.
Squad EV comes with a basic design and looks like a covered golf cart.
Squad EV comes with a basic design and looks like a covered golf cart.

Netherlands based EV company Squad Mobility has developed a pint-sized urban electric car that can squeeze into any tight parking spot, literally resolving the worry of vehicle owners in a city. What's more interesting is the solar panel positioned on its roof that can generate power for the EV. Christened the Solar Squad, the electric vehicle is claimed to envision an affordable solar-powered mobility solution for everyone.

(Also read: Renault to bring its Mobilize brand into this country next year)

The EV looks like a boxy tallboy hatchback with two seats inside the cabin. It can be dubbed as an effort to bridge the gap between cars and two-wheelers like scooters or mopeds. The design of the EV is pretty basic, with large windows, an exposed roll cage and stylish wheels. It sports circular LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights. The EV gets removable doors and a roof-mounted solar panel as well.

Squad Mobility says the solar panel is the USP of this car and this panel is claimed to provide 20 km of range every day. Also, the EV's battery is claimed to offer a 100 km range on a full charge. The company also claims that considering the fact that an average city car user drives around 12 km per day, a 20 km range provided by the solar panel makes a practical case.

However, as it is not guaranteed that every day will be a sunny day, the EV comes with swappable battery packs that enable the owner to change the drained out battery with a fully charged one. The company claims that this battery pack be charged using the household charging system as well.

The cabin of the car is free from any premium features and comes reflecting practicality. It gets a digital instrument cluster, and a climate control system. For creature comfort, it gets a phone holder, which can hold the phone while being used for navigation and infotainment.

Speaking about performance, the EV is capable of running at a top speed of 45 kmph, thanks to its dual rear-mounted electric motor that produces 5 PS of power. The company claims that it is planning to launch a four-seater variant of this EV as well, which would be able to run at a top speed of 70 kmph.

First Published Date: 16 May 2022, 03:12 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
