This Hummer EV-based military offroader is an extreme mean machine. Details here

Talking about Hummer, you can't ignore the massive offroader's association with the armed forces around the world. Popularly known as Humvee, the Hummer has been an integral part of the armed forces around the world, providing mobility in some of the most treacherous terrains, be it in forests, mountains or deserts. Since the Hummer has donned an electric guise, there has been speculation about the zero-emission iteration of the off-roader being used by the defence forces. The latest project from GM Defense seems to be the result of that thought process.

GM Defense has unveiled a Hummer EV-based military vehicle that looks like a mean machine, capable of tackling any type of terrain challenge. What makes it more interesting is the diesel range extender. Showcased at the Modern Day Marine 2023 expo in Washington, the concept model is a tactical vehicle known as the Electric Military Concept Vehicle or eMCV.

The GMC Hummer EV-based military vehicle is underpinned by the same Ultium platform and drivetrain found in the retail version of the Hummer EV. Making it distinctive are the design tweaks that have been incorporated to make it more military operations worthy. Also, instead of door panels, it gets open sides with an exposed roll cage. The front and rear too look tweaked, while the EV comes with higher ground clearance thanks to the raked suspension compared to the retail version of the Hummer EV. The redesigned bumpers ensure better approach and departure angles.

Speaking about the power, the eMCV boasts a 200 kWh battery pack that is mated to a triple motor drivetrain. This pure electric powertrain churns out 1,000 hp of peak power. The rear motors offer torque vectoring capabilities, while the front motor is equipped with a locking differential. It runs on 37-inch tyres paired with Fox shocks and heavy-duty brakes.

The eMCV is built on a tube chassis and the lack of body panels has helped it to shed a significant amount of weight compared to the regular Hummer EV. However, these modifications have impacted the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency, resulting in range reduction. Compared to the 530 km range of the standard Hummer EV, the eMCV can run up to 482 km on a single charge. However, the 12 kW diesel generator onboard the vehicle ensures limited charging and propulsion capabilities, enhancing the range a bit.

