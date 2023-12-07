The most expensive Tesla Cybertruck money can officially buy is at $120,000

Tesla Cybertruck has created a massive buzz in the one week since official deliveries began after numerous delays. The hottest property in the world of electric vehicles (EVs) at present, the Cybertruck is an all-electric pick-up truck with claims of having performance credentials that are better than that of many iconic sportscars. And while not exactly affordable at a base price of $60,000, there is also a fully-loaded Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ that commands a price of $120,000 or approximately ₹1 crore.

The Cybertruck is the most audacious - and most ambitious - EV from Tesla ever. And possibly the most outlandish across markets too. But while haters and admirers have both combined to give it an unprecedented amount of spotlight, it is the Cybertruck ‘Foundation Series’ that is fast emerging as the talk of town, especially because Tesla is promising to deliver it by the end of December to those who reserve it.

Considering that the Cybertruck has an enormously long wait time with reservation figures running into several thousands, many are only likely to get a chance to park it in their garages by end of 2024. Of them, those with access to big bucks can instead choose to book the Cybertruck Foundation Series that has a priority place on the production line. But what does the Foundation Series bring to the Tesla pick-up?

According to Tesla, the Cybertruck Foundation Series comes generously kitted and the highlights include limited-edition laser-etched badging, premium accessories, charging equipment with Powershare home backup hardware, all-terrain tires, Full Self-Driving capability, among others. It is further being suspected that the Foundation Series will offer a tri-motor set up, making it even more capable than the single and dual-motor versions of the model.

In the first-ever delivery schedule, Tesla handed over 10 units of the Cybertruck to customers in the US last week. Plans are now to compete 100 deliveries by end of December and another 1.20 lakh units in all of 2024. Meanwhile, the company is also offering special offers on many of its other models for those who have already reserved at least one unit of the Cybertruck.

