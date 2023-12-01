HT Auto
Tesla Cybertruck launched, is more expensive than ancipated: Check prices

The wait for Tesla Cybertruck stretched for around four years since the most-ambitious Tesla model ever was first unveiled to the world by CEO Elon Musk back in 2019. On Thursday night, the first units of Cybertruck EV were handed over to customers with around 50 units rolling out. But while the first-ever all-electric pick-up truck remains the hottest topic of conversation in automotive circles across the world, its official pricing has also become a furious matter of debate, especially as Tesla share prices dropped by around two per cent post the price announcement.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 01 Dec 2023, 08:56 AM
The delivery processes of the much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck have now finally commencede with the EV giant handing over 10 units to customers at an event in the US. First showcased to the world in 2019, the delivery timelines of the Cybertruck hit several hurdles and was delayed on many occasions.
Tesla has always made some very big claims of around what its first-ever electric pick-up vehicle is capable of. On the day of the handover of the first units of the Cybertruck, Tesla also released some photos show the EV in action across a wide array of terrain.
The Cybertruck is a mammoth vehicle in terms of its sheer proportions. It measures well over 5,600 mm and is around 2,400 mm in width.
The Cybertruck offers a total combined output of 845 hp when its Beast Mode is activated. The front-drive unit alone makes around 300 hp. And while it may be large, Tesla says Cybertruck can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.
The Cybertruck also has some very serious towing capabilities. Tesla claims that it can accelerate quicker than a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911. The EV can tow cargo or vehicles which weigh upto 6,500 kilos.
The Cybertruck also claims to go far, very far. Its range - depending on the variant and specs, is anywhere between 550 kms and 720 kms on a full charge. Tesla is now looking to complete 10,000 deliveries of the Cybertruck by the close of 2023 and hand over another 1.25 lakh units through the course of 2024.
Tesla aims to deliver as many as 1.25 lakh units of Cybertruck through the course of 2024.
Tesla Cybertruck was expected to be priced from around $40,000 (approximately 33 lakh) and most thought the most expensive variant would be at somewhere around $70,000 (approximately 58 lakh). Launched in three broad variants, the official pricing for each of these was significantly higher.

Also Read : Five reasons why Tesla Cybertruck is just not meant for India

Tesla Cybertruck: Variant-wise pricing

Tesla Cybertruck has initially been launched in the US market only. Here, the base variant of the Cybertruck has been priced at $60,990 (approximately 50.80 lakh). The dual-motor, all-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck is priced at $79,990 (approximately 66.60 lakh) while the top-end version is at $99,990 (approximately 88 lakh). These prices are not just marginally higher than previously expected but around 50 per cent more. And critics have already started sharpening the attacks, especially because many of the rivals Cybertruck hopes to bring down are comparatively more affordable.

Tesla Cybertruck vs rivals

Tesla claims that the Cybertruck can accelerate faster than a Porsche 911 while towing a Porsche 911. That's a very serious claim. But the fact is that it isn't the Cybertruck isn't competing against any Porsche sportscar model at all. Instead, the Tesla pick-up EV will lock horns against the likes of GM Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The GMC Hummer EV has already been around for some time and is quite expensive with a base price tag of $97,000. The Silverado EV too is a pricey proposition with the base variant at $78,000. But the F-150 Lightning from Ford carries a base price of $49,000 and this goes up all the way to $92,000.

All of these EVs, including Cybertruck, are eligible for incentives and various federal schemes in the United States will determine the final price each customer has to pay.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2023, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Cybertruck Tesla Tesla Cybertruck EV Electric vehicle electric car

