Five reasons why Tesla Cybertruck is just not meant for India

Deliveries of the much-awaited Tesla Cybertruck will commence from Thursday onwards in the United States with the first small batch of the electric pick-up truck being handed over to a select group of lucky owners. The Cybertruck is the most-awaited Tesla, perhaps the most-awaited electric vehicle (EV) too. But even as thousands across the globe wait for the Cybertruck to touch down in their respective countries, India is unlikely to get the model even once Tesla touches down here. And that's just as well.

The Tesla Cybertruck is touted as a pick-up truck like no other. CEO Elon Musk first showcased the Cybertruck at an event in 2019 and claimed it has the performance of a sports car but the capabilities and utility of a truck. To be made available in a single as well dual motor set up in the times to come, depending on the market, the product's main highlight is its polarising design. Sure it is unconventional but that's hardly why it may not suit the Indian palette.

The Indian automotive landscape is extremely diverse and the market here is now the third largest in the world. The EV movement is in motion here too even if the penetration of battery-powered cars remains rather low when compared to markets such as China and the US. But even as Tesla looks to make its India debut in 2024, it is highly unlikely that EV giant will look to bring in the Cybertruck in the foreseeable future.

Tesla Cybertruck: Mammoth proportions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has driven a production-ready Cybertruck around Austin. (Image: Twitter/Elon Musk)

The Cybertruck measures 5,669 in length, is 2,030 mm wide and stands 1,791 mm tall when its suspension height is set to medium. Now for purely comparative purposes, the Fortuner is a massive SUV by Indian passenger vehicles' standards and measures 4,795 mm in length, is 1,855 mm wide and stands 1,835 mm tall.

The Cybertruck is significantly longer and wider than the Fortuner, and will have to battle for every inch of road space far harder than any other vehicle has ever had to in India. In congested Indian cities infamous for traffic congestion, even finding a suitable parking spot would likely take a herculean effort.

Tesla Cybertruck: Performance credentials

The Indian road infrastructure has improved enormously, allowing for performance cars to be driven in the country more than ever before. The likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and others offer numerous performance models in the country. But the Tesla Cybertruck claims to be seriously powerful and may hardly reach its true potential in Indian conditions. How powerful? The EV offers 690 hp and over 1,100 Nm of torque. It can tow anything that weighs up to 6,350 kilos - that's around seven Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 all at once. This is great for countries with a heavily industrialised farming sector where tractors often have to be ferried from one location to another. In India? Unlikely.

Also Read : Elon Musk’s Cybertruck is already a production nightmare for Tesla. Here is why

Tesla Cybertruck: Affordability factor

Tesla Cybertruck is displayed at in Manhattan, New York City. (REUTERS)

The most-affordable Tesla at present is Model 3 which is at around $39,000 (approximately ₹32.50 lakh) for the base variant in the US. The Cybertruck pricing in the US will be between around $40,000 and $70,000 (approximately ₹34 lakh and ₹58.34 lakh). Although Cybertruck is more than likely to be a niche offering in western markets, it will be a niche among niche products in India too with the possible high pricing keeping it well beyond the reach of most.

Tesla Cybertruck: Needs a foundation

Tesla has no India presence. Not yet anyway. Musk has previously said that Tesla needs to develop a small product that will sit even beloew Model 3 in developing markets such as Brazil and India. It is such a model that will help lay the foundation for the company here, not the Cybertruck.

Tesla Cybertruck: ‘Not for everyone’

Musk himself has said that the Cybertruck is not meant for everyone. And this is in markets where it will make its way. Here is an unconventionally captivating product that will surely grab eyeballs but as a daily commute option? Perhaps not.

First Published Date: