Tesla Cybertruck interior revealed ahead of delivery event

Tesla is all set to start deliveries of the Cybertruck, its latest electric vehicle, to customers at a grand event to be hosted by the EV maker at its Gigafactory in Texas on Thursday (November 30). According to reports, Tesla is likely to deliver the first 25 Cybertrucks to customers who had booked the electric pickup since its debut back in 2019. The EV maker already has pending orders running into more than 20 lakh for the Cybertruck already, hinting at its popularity even before official launch. Here are some of the key details about Tesla Cybertruck and its delivery event you should know about.

| Updated on: 30 Nov 2023, 12:16 PM
Tesla Cybertruck delivery event
Tesla is all set to start deliveries of the Cybertruck electric pickup in US, one of the most anticipated models from world's largest EV manufacturer, from November 30.
Tesla is all set to start deliveries of the Cybertruck electric pickup in US, one of the most anticipated models from world's largest EV manufacturer, from November 30.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had earlier said that the delivery of the Cybertruck will start by the end of this year. He had also said that the EV manufacturer will start large-scale production of Cybertruck only from next year at its Texas facility. Tesla is planning to increase the speed of delivery to the long waitlist of customers who have booked the EV as soon as possible.

Ahead of the delivery event, the interiors of the Tesla Cybertruck have been revealed. Shared widely by influencers and testers, the cabin of the Cybertruck oozes of next-gen look and feel just like its appearance from the outside. It comes with a yoke-styled steering wheel with mounted controls for various functions. There is no separate driver display, a features common across most other vehicles around the world. Instead, there is a giant floating touchscreen infotainment screen that doubles up as the monitor for all vehicle-related information. The centre console is simplistic and is not connected to the dashboard.

Tesla has not officially revealed all details about the production version of the Cybertruck yet. According to reports. the Cybertruck will be offered with three versions. There will be a single-motor, rear-wheel drive version which will be the most affordable one, then there will be dual motor version which should come with all-wheel drive. Finally, the top-of-the-range version will be a tri-motor version which will be the most powerful one. According to reports, the Cybertruck will come with a range of around 470 kms in a single charge.

Tesla Cybertruck delivery event: Where to watch, when to watch

Tesla will livestream the entire Cybertruck delivery event online for those who did not receive an invite. The event will be streamed on Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, as well as Tesla's YouTube channel. The event will start at 2 pm Central Standard Time (CST) in US, which is around 1:30 am on December 1 according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Tesla Cybertruck delivery event: Tickets

Tesla has sent out tickets to an exclusive group of people to attend the event in person. These include the owners who will get the delivery of the Cybertruck from Elon Musk himself during the event. Tesla also has prominent personalities in the list of invitees for the show.

Tesla Cybertruck: Price expectations

As of now, Tesla has kept the price of the Cybertruck carefully under wraps. However, according to reports in US media, the price of the electric pickup truck could be anything between the range of $50,000 and $80,000 (roughly converted to 41 lakh and 67 lakh). It will rival the likes of Ford F150 Lightning electric pickup truck among others.

