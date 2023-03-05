HT Auto
Tesla's Giga Mexico could be world's largest EV manufacturing plant. Know more

After giving a glimpse of its upcoming Mexico plant during the Investor's Day event, Tesla has now teased an image on Twitter showing how the Mexico Giga plant will look. It has also claimed that Giga Mexico is expected to be one of the most significant projects in global automotive history. Upon being functional, Giga Mexico will be the world's largest EV manufacturing facility. Also, this is expected to be two times larger than the Giga Texas.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2023, 15:23 PM
Tesla Giga Mexico, as the automaker has teased online.
Tesla has also stated that Giga Mexico will roll out the brand's next generation of all-electric cars. “Our next Gigafactory will be in Mexico, manufacturing our next-gen vehicle," wrote the EV manufacturer on its Twitter, along with the image of the plant. Meanwhile, the Mexican government has said that the land for the Giga Mexico facility spans nearly 4,200 acres in an industrial zone in the Santa Catarina municipality near Monterrey. This means the site will be situated on 68 per cent more land than the Tesla Giga Texas, which is located over 2,500 acres.

Reuters reports that Tesla would start working on the project within three months from now. The automaker is investing a whopping $10 billion into this project, which would generate employment for around 10,000 workers at the facility. Initially, the auto company will invest $5 billion, and 5,000 workers will commence working on the project. The report hints that the facility could also manufacture elements like drive units and battery cells besides building electric vehicles.

The facility is expected to be launched with an annual production output capacity of one million vehicles yearly. No wonder this would give the car brand's overall production capacity a huge boost. Also, this is going to be the third production facility of Tesla outside the US, after the Giga Shanghai in China and Giga Berlin in Germany.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2023, 15:23 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
