Tesla EV may not be as reliable as you might think it is

Tesla is one of the most popular EV brands out there
The brand is trusted by many, however, a recent consumer survey says otherwise
As per Consumer Reports publication, Tesla falls in the Worst Predicted Reliability category
Tesla's one of the popular models, the Model S gets an overall score of 62 out of 100 in the report
This score is two out of five pointers of predicted reliability and hence, this makes the Model S EV less reliable than the average new car
Points such as interior electronics, transmission and power equipment mostly concerns Tesla Model S owners
Repeated recalls for this EV has also hit the car's impression
The Tesla Model X has received only 52 out of 100 in this survey
This might not be a good news for Tesla CEO, Elon Musk