Tesla EV may not be as reliable as you might think it is

Hindustan Times
Published Mar 05, 2023
Published Mar 05, 2023

Tesla is one of the most popular EV brands out there

The brand is trusted by many, however, a recent consumer survey says otherwise

As per Consumer Reports publication, Tesla falls in the Worst Predicted Reliability category

Tesla's one of the popular models, the Model S gets an overall score of 62 out of 100 in the report 

This score is two out of five pointers of predicted reliability and hence, this makes the Model S EV less reliable than the average new car

Points such as interior electronics, transmission and power equipment mostly concerns Tesla Model S owners

Repeated recalls for this EV has also hit the car's impression

The Tesla Model X has received only 52 out of 100 in this survey

This might not be a good news for Tesla CEO, Elon Musk
