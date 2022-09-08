Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why

Tesla would see a significant increase in its profit for the Model Y with the use of a 4680 battery cell.

Tesla created momentum for the electric vehicles with a headstart, which every other manufacturer is trying to catch up on now. However, Tesla is not slowing down and pulling all the strings to stay ahead in the race of EVs. The automaker is currently working on its larger 4680 battery cells that are slated to enter mass production. This new battery cell would propel the carmaker even further ahead of its rivals. The new battery is claimed to help Tesla to save more than $5,500 on every single Model Y car that it sells. This would eventually help the automaker to increase its profit margin significantly higher.

Elon Musk and Tesla introduced the 4680 battery cell two years ago, and since then, the EV brand has been working to scale up production. The 4680 battery cell is claimed to be superior compared to the 2170 battery Tesla also currently utilizes. The new battery cell is substantially larger, and hence it offers more range on a single charge than the current battery cell.

A report by Reuters claims that by increasing the physical size of the battery, Tesla can use far fewer cells in each battery pack. Specifically, there are approximately 4,400 cells in the current Model Y. Utilizing the 4680 battery pack would cut that number to just 830 total cells. It would save the automaker from numerous welding as well.

The 4680 battery cell reportedly utilizes a dry coating process which is not only far more environmentally friendly compared to the wet coating process used for most batteries, but it’s also far less labour intensive. Tesla claims that once it enters mass production, the OEM would see capital spending cut by a third and its factory footprint and its energy consumption drop to a 10th of what it takes for wet coating.

