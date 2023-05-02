Tesla updates automatic emergency braking, now works while driving in reverse

Tesla has released its latest software update, where the EV manufacturer has introduced a wide range of new features and changes to the existing ones. One of the major updates introduced is the updated Automatic Emergency Braking or AEB. This life-saving technology now comes with improved functionality and can also work during reverse driving. The other updates include controlling phone calls via the steering wheel buttons and the ability to detect speed limit signs.

NotATeslaApp claims that the new software update adds the ability of the AEB to operate while driving in reverse, although with limited functionality. Also, it can now be activated during high-speed forward runs as well. Before this updated version, Tesla's AEB could operate between 5-150 kmph speed range while driving forward, but with the latest update, it can now operate between 5-200 kmph speed range while driving forward.

This update in the speed range functionality of AEB during a forward run may not be very useful for Tesla owners in the US, but definitely useful for those driving on Germany's unrestricted Autobahn.

Tesla has added the changes in the owner's manual, where the EV manufacturer has changed the wording to better suit the updates. “Automatic Emergency Braking is designed to reduce the impact of frontal and reverse collisions with limited functionality while in Reverse," reads the document. The Tesla owner's manual also states that the system is now capable of determining the distance from detected objects, not just those in front of the vehicle.

The AEB is a very critical safety technology that works by constantly scanning the road and automatically applying the brakes to reduce the vehicle’s speed and potential severity of the impact. However, there are some situations where the safety feature does not apply the brakes or stops applying them, which include when the driver turns the steering wheel sharply, presses or releases the brake pedal manually while AEB is applying the brakes, accelerates hard while AEB is applying the brakes. Also, it doesn't work when the previously detected vehicle, motorcycle, bicycle, or pedestrian is no longer ahead of the vehicle.

