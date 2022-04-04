Tesla unable to restart Giga Shanghai production on Monday

Tesla couldn't restart production at its Giga Shanghai amid the lockdown due to a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. The automaker has notified its workers and suppliers that the production at the EV manufacturer's Giga Shanghai plant about the decision, reports Reuters.

The automaker was aiming to restart its Giga Shanghai Production on Monday, as it expected to see the first batch of workers released from a lockdown in the city. However, the Monday production plan has now been cancelled. The report doesn't reveal the reasons behind this decision or when Tesla is expected to restart production at the Giga Shanghai facility.

Giga Shanghai is one of the key production hubs for the automaker. This facility manufactures Tesla Model 3 and Model Y electric cars for the China market. Also, the plant exports electric cars to different other markets as well. Production at the facility has been halted since 28th march after the China government launched a two-stage lockdown in the city after Covid-19 cases started surging in the area.

The US EV manufacturer had originally hoped to halt operations at its Shanghai facility for four days. But cancelled production plans for Friday and Saturday after the authorities extended movement restrictions in the city, resulting in a lockdown in all of Shanghai.

The current halt in production at the Giga Shanghai marks one of the longest suspensions since the factory started production in late 2019. Tesla currently manufactures around 6,000 units of Model 3 and 10,000 units of Model Y electric cars every week at its Shanghai facility. The production halt at the Giga Shanghai is expected to impact the automaker's overall production volume in the current quarter.

