Tesla Semi is the new newsmaker in town, being stranded for software glitches

Not long ago, Tesla delivered its first electric Semi truck to one of its first customers, PepsiCo and its subsidiary Frito-Lay. It made quite some headlines worldwide, but now, the Tesla Semi has been making headlines again, and this time it is for the wrong reasons. There are many reports of stranded Tesla Semis, though they may be experiencing a display issue, not a typical breakdown.

Teslarati has reported about the electric hauliers being broken down on the side of the road or being towed. However, it is unclear what caused them to be stranded, but the report points out a software glitch. Tesla itself has not said anything about it so far.

A Tesla Semi on the side of the road or being moved on a trailer could undoubtedly be out of commission, but there are also other reasons one could be parked or transported in such a way. The report states that at least some of the Tesla Semi breakdowns were caused by a software-related glitch. In those cases, the electric trucks were not actually broken down, but the drivers had to pull over to figure out why the EV's screens were sometimes flickering and even shutting off temporarily, causing difficulty for the drivers.

As the report suggests, at least eight times, Tesla Semi electric trucks were spotted with what appeared to be some sort of issues. It also claims that the drivers had to pull over since they were unsure what to do when the interior displays acted up. Eventually, those Tesla Semis were towed.

Interestingly, a wide range of functions in every Tesla vehicle are performed by accessing the touchscreen. When a screen acts up, it becomes difficult for the driver to control the various functions of the vehicle, which is what exactly happened with the specific Tesla Semis.

