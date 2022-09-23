HT Auto
Tesla recalls over 1.1 million EVs to check potential fault in windows

The recall order covers Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model Y and Model X units manufactured between certain time periods.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Sep 2022, 09:27 AM
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world. (AP)
Model 3 is the best-selling Tesla in markets across the world.

Tesla has once again had to issue a recall instructions and this time, the order covers as many as 1.1 million of its vehicles that include Model 3 electric vehicles (EVs) manufactured between 2017 and 2022, Model Y units manufactured between 2020 and 2021, and Model S and Model X EVs rolled out between 2021 and 2022.

Tesla has informed the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that the recall is to check a potential fault in the window reversal system in these EVs and that an over-the-air software update would be provided to correct any malfunctions detected. The issue with the window reversal system pertains to the windows possibly incorrectly detecting obstructions when automatically rolling up. This could lead to fingers being pinched, or worse.

The automatic window roll up feature is becoming increasingly common in modern-day cars but these come with the ability to detect obstructions like hands, fingers and elbows. In such a case, the roll up either stops or the window retracts to its lowest position, thereby preventing injury. In Tesla tests on the above mentioned models, however, it was found that the mandated requirements of the automatic window reversal systems may not be met. The US-based EV maker informs that a software update would improve the calibration of the system.

Tesla has had to issue several recall orders in recent times, most to check potential safety problems in certain units. But according to CEO Elon Musk, who also is the world's wealthiest person, the most recent recall order isn't a recall at all. “The terminology is outdated & inaccurate. This is a tiny over-the-air software update. To the best of our knowledge, there have been no injuries."

Tesla shares, however, fell by 3.5 per cent in the US market on Thursday afternoon on the back of the orders issues.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 23 Sep 2022, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Electric vehicle Electric car
