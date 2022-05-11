HT Auto
Tesla owners in China apologise after claiming a brake failure: Details here

Several tesla owners have apologized for spreading misinformation about a brake failure.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 11:01 AM
several Tesla owners have apologised to the EV manufacturer after complaining that their vehicle faced braking failure. The automaker faced multiple complaints from Tesla owners in China who complained about brake failures in their Tesla electric vehicles. The situation at one point became so critical that Tesla cars were banned from certain areas in China for safety concerns. On the other hand, Tesla has always maintained its stand against accusations. The auto company claimed that the accusers were spreading misinformation.

(Also Read: Why do cars catch fire? Dubai Police, owners of priciest of models, has a reason)

Tesla maintained its statement that the brakes in its electric cars were not a manufacturing issue, but rather, operator error. Some Tesla owners in China have already issued public apologies after admitting that they made up the stories. This comes verifying Tesla's statement and as a relief for the automaker as well.

According to a report published by CnEVPost and Teslarati, a Tesla owner has apologized admitting that he made up the information about brake failure in his car to discredit the automaker. He also said that he accidentally pushed the accelerator pedal rather than the brake pedal, resulting in a braking failure. He said that back in August 2020, the owner named Chen lost control and hit a whole line of cars before being able to stop. He even posted video clips in an attempt to show that the Tesla Model 3 was not only failing to brake but also suddenly accelerating on its own.

China is one of the largest markets for Tesla. The auto company has already established a Gigafactoiry in China, which caters to both the Chinese market and other overseas markets as well. In such a situation, this revelation from the Tesla owners comes as a relief.

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 11:01 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
