HT Auto
Home Auto News Why Do Cars Catch Fire? Dubai Police, Owners Of Priciest Of Models, Has A Reason

Why do cars catch fire? Dubai Police, owners of priciest of models, has a reason

Dubai Police has responded to as many as 94 incidents of vehicle fire this year alone and outlines one mistake that even you may be guilty of if you own a car.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 10:44 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Dubai Police department undoubtedly has some of the most exotic, costliest and ultra capable vehicles of the world in its fleet. From menacing SUVs to speed cruisers and luxury rides, the Dubai Police force repeatedly makes headlines for acquiring cars that aren't usually in the law-enforcement budget anywhere else. But purchasing is one thing and maintaining these are another, and therefore, when the police force spells out reasons for car fires, it is a safe assumption that they are in the know and are most likely correct.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹10.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.45Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹4.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Recently, the Dubai Police force reacted to rising incidents of car fires in the city during the summer months and blamed poor servicing practices as the one major reason. According to a report in Gulf News, the department outlined that improper servicing or servicing done outside of authorized places leads to malfunction that can often cause fire in the most unfortunate of culminations. An official with the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology was also referred to as saying that of 94 car fires this year, most were due to two reasons - traffic accidents and incorrect or improper servicing of the affected vehicle. “Blazes were reported in cars, buses and trucks until April 10 this year. The main cause was poor inspection or getting the servicing done from non-certified garages," First Expert Ahmad Mohammad was quoted as saying. "Drivers should have regular service checks. They must ensure to take their cars for servicing at reputable garages and avoid unauthorised modifications or using parts that are not compatible with the electrical system of the vehicle."

It is also being increasingly advised that owners do not park their vehicles near flammable substances and not keep potentially flammable liquids in the vehicle when it is parked directly under the summer sun. Electric devices ought to be disconnected at such times as well.

And one of the precautions that drivers may also take is having a compact fire extinguisher in the vehicle, ideally within the reach of the driver or passengers. 

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 10:44 AM IST
TAGS: Car accident Car crash Road accident Dubai Police
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Tata Nexon EV Max launched at ₹17.74 lakh with range promise of 437 kms
Tata Nexon EV Max launched at 17.74 lakh with range promise of 437 kms
Watch: This robot can paint a car in less than 30 minutes
Watch: This robot can paint a car in less than 30 minutes
E-scooter fires rare but can happen in future: Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
E-scooter fires rare but can happen in future: Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
2023 Honda ZR-V hybrid announced for European markets. Fitting option for India?
2023 Honda ZR-V hybrid announced for European markets. Fitting option for India?
Tesla owners in China apologise after claiming a brake failure: Details here
Tesla owners in China apologise after claiming a brake failure: Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city