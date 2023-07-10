HT Auto
Tesla is giving up to $48 an hour to drive its EVs this summer. Here's why

Tesla is offering up to $48 per hour for driving an electric car of the company for three months to capture high-quality data that the automaker intends to use for vehicle performance improvement. The EV manufacturer has started hiring electric vehicle test drivers in the US, offering pay between $18 and $48 per hour for the three-month stint. The automaker's job posting says that the high-quality data captured during the test drives of the electric cars will contribute to the improvement of its vehicles' performance. The position includes both day and night time shifts, reveals the automaker's job postings.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM
Tesla is hiring electric vehicle test drivers in the US, offering pay between $18 to $48 per hour for a three-month stint to capture high-quality data that will be used for vehicle performance improvement. (AP)
Tesla is hiring electric vehicle test drivers in the US, offering pay between $18 to $48 per hour for a three-month stint to capture high-quality data that will be used for vehicle performance improvement.

Tesla is offering these jobs across a dozen US cities, including Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Brooklyn etc. Besides the payment, the role also offers additional benefits. This is not the first time, the EV manufacturer is hiring test drivers. Previously too, it has hired test drivers for testing its vehicles. The company has vehemently relied on the data received from Tesla owners to help test software, including the beta version of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

The current open position at Tesla does not require the driver to have a degree, but it mentions that applicants must have a clean driving record, safe driving habits, and a minimum of 4 years of licensed driving experience.

Interestingly, Tesla's latest job posting seeking EV test drivers comes at a time when the company is gearing up to manufacture the much-awaited Cybertruck, which is slated to go on sale in September this year. Also, Tesla is working on the FSD, which is also likely to be available offering Level 4 autonomy later this year, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted.

Speaking of the EV test drivers' job responsibilities, they will be required to drive Tesla cars that have been outfitted with a series of sensors. The testing of the EVs includes drivers repeatedly enacting scenarios that could confuse Tesla's Full Self-Driving software, like left-hand turns or unusual intersections. These data are then reviewed and labelled by data labellers at Tesla plants.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 10:55 AM IST
