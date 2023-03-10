Tesla gears up for Cybertruck production, ramps up hiring at Giga Texas

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most awaited electric vehicles in the world and is now ready to enter production this year. Ahead of the electric pickup truck's production commencement, the automaker has started hiring for multiple roles in Texas Gigafactory dedicated to the project. The automaker's careers page on its official website now includes no less than 26 Cybertruck-related open positions. Among these newly posted job roles, 23 are for manufacturing-related jobs, reports Teslarati.

Tesla started hiring for Cybertruck-specific jobs at the beginning of November 2022. Later on, more positions were added for the same project in November last year. Now, the EV manufacturer has increased the number of available positions considerably before starting the production of the pure electric pickup truck, which is the car brand's most hyped project.

The report claims that the open manufacturing jobs related to Tesla Cybertruck listed on the EV company's careers page include roles in departments like stamping, body shop, battery-related jobs, drive unit etc.

The report further stated that some of these positions, like Dimensional Engineer and Senior Equipment Engineer, have been available since late last year. However, it is unclear if Tesla is hiring more than one person for these roles or if it hasn't managed to fill them until now.

Interestingly, this is just a part of the automaker's recent hiring spree. The US auto manufacturer has been hiring rapidly over the past few months. The hirings have been done in its various departments. Tesla reportedly increased its employee number by a massive 22 per cent in 2022. It reportedly hired almost 29,000 new employees in 2022.

Speaking about the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric pickup truck is claimed to go into limited production sometime this year. Later in the first quarter of 2024, the automaker aims to ramp up the production volume for the Cybertruck.

