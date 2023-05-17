HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Inside Factory Ahead Of Imminent Production. Details Here

Tesla Cybertruck spotted inside factory ahead of imminent production

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles worldwide that is yet to enter production. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that it will enter production in September this year. However, despite being infamously delayed for production so many times, the interest around the electric pickup truck is still at its peak, thanks to the series of spyshots and videos spotting the EV. The latest in the series comes as a video revealing the pickup truck in the manufacturing plant and being lifted by a crane.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2023, 10:07 AM
Tesla Cybertruck is slated to enter production in mid-2023 in a limited number. (Image: Cybertruck Owners Club)
Cybertruck Owners Club forum has posted a 57-second video showing the electric pickup truck inside the manufacturer's production facility, possibly at Giga Texas in the US. Another clip shows the car being lifted by a crane. However, the reason why it was being lifted by a crane is unknown. Over the recent few weeks, Tesla Cybertruck prototypes have been spotted several times at various places: at the factory's tracks, driving on public roads, inside and outside the factory. Clearly, the automaker is testing the EV in various situations before moving ahead with the final production.

Also Read : Tesla Cybertruck spotted in Fremont in a more refined look

Interestingly, Tesla has not tried to hide the Cybertruck from public view so far. Since the EV was uncovered for the first time a few years ago, the carmaker has always tested the prototypes without any camouflage. However, despite that, the final fine-tuned details of the electric pickup truck are unknown. These include the final design and specification of the EV.

The Tesla Cybertruck is slated to enter production in September this year and the automaker has said that it intends to build the EV in a limited number in 2023. From 2024 onwards, the car manufacturer will increase the production of this pickup truck.

Initially, Tesla claimed that the Cybertruck EV will come in four different variants: a single-motor RWD promising 400 km range, a dual-motor AWD variant promising 480 km range, a triple-motor AWD version offering 800 km range and a quad-motor AWD model with the capability to run 1,000 km on a single charge. However, the final production model is expected to come ditching the single motor variant.

First Published Date: 17 May 2023, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
