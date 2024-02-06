Tesla driver wearing Apple Vision Pro headset raises safety concern

A video went viral on social media revealing a Tesla Cybertruck driver driving the electric pickup truck wearing a Virtual Reality (VR) headset. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has posted the video on his social media account. Several other videos have emerged online revealing that people driving Tesla cars while wearing what appeared to be Apple's recently launched Vision Pro headset. These viral videos have raised safety concerns.

Buttigieg on Monday wrote on his social media account that human drivers must pay attention at all times even if their vehicles come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems like semi or fully autonomous driving technology. “All advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times," he wrote in his social media post. His response on X (Previously known as Twitter) came as a video went viral with more than 2.4 crore views, showing a Tesla driver who appeared to be wearing a VR headset and gesturing with his hands to manipulate a virtual reality field.

Apple launched its Vision Pro VR headset last week and it claims to blend three-dimensional digital content with a view of the outside world. However, the technology giant has stated that people should never use this VR headset while operating a moving vehicle. "Never use the device while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety," Apple specifically cautions against using the Vision Pro while driving in the user guide of the Vision Pro headset. However, it is evident that people didn't pay heed to Apple's caution note and started driving the Tesla cars while wearing the headset.

Tesla cars come equipped with advanced driver assistance technology called Autopilot, which is a semi-autonomous driving tech. This technology requires human intervention for particular manoeuvres. Previously, in many cases, it has been witnessed that Tesla drivers were not following the automaker's guidelines for the Autopilot and left the steering wheel unattended relying solely on the semi-autonomous driving tech, which in some cases resulted in fatal accidents.

