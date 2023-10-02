Tesla sends out Cybertruck apparel for vehicle launch team

Tesla reportedly sent out special apparel for the vehicle launch team members of the Cybertruck pickup truck. Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles in the world. The official launch of the electric pickup truck is inching closer and ahead of that, the automaker has sent out special apparel for the launch team, reported the Cybertruck Owners Club forum.

Tesla has already started production of the Cybertruck pickup truck. However, the production of this pure electric pickup truck with an unusual design has started at a limited number. Tesla plans to ramp up its production numbers from early 2024. However, before that, the official launch event is expected to take place in a few weeks.

A user of the Cybertruck Owners Club forum has shared an image of the official apparel. The apparel comes with the ‘Cybertruck’ word printed on it along with the ‘Launch Team’ words.

Back in April this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that the Cybertruck handover event would happen towards the end of the third quarter. Considering that, the third quarter has been already over. However, given Tesla's reputation of keeping with the deadlines, that is not very unusual. But now with the apparels sent out to the launch team, we can expect the event to take place in a few weeks. Also, over the last few months, the prototypes of the Tesla Cybertruck spotted have hinted that the EV is in its final phase of testing.

Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled back in November 2019. Since then, the automaker has set multiple deadlines for the launch of the EV but failed to keep its promises again and again. It was supposed to enter production several times in the past two years, but that never happened, partly because of the global microchip shortage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

