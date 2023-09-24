HT Auto
Elon Musk Test Drives Tesla Cybertruck's Sportier Version, Promises 'kick Ass' Performance

Elon Musk drives a sporty Tesla Cybertruck, promises next-level performance

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that he has test-driven a performance-oriented version of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck and described its performance as next level. This hints that Tesla is working on a high-performance iteration of its much-hyped all-electric pickup truck that has already entered production and is ready for a ramp-up in rollout numbers in early 2024.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Cybertruck Performance promises to come offering moe power and torque compared to the regular version.
The Tesla CEO wrote a comment on the social media platform X (previously Twitter) revealing that he had an opportunity to check out the performance-oriented version of Cybertruck. Musk indicated that the Cybertruck performance version will come as a major upgrade compared to the standard version of the Tesla pickup truck.

While revealing that the Tesla Cybertruck performance version will promise a ‘kick-ass next-level performance’, the billionaire didn't reveal what would be the specifications of the EV. Tesla too remains silent about the specification details of the upcoming Cybertruck performance version. However, it will surely come with more power and torque compared to the regular version of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was asked whether the EV manufacturer is planning to launch a high-performance version of the Tesla Model 3. He reportedly said that the automaker has no plan to launch a Tesla Model 3 Plaid version. Interestingly, Tesla has always included some kind of performance versions of its electric cars alongside the regular models. The Tesla Model S Plaid is one such example, while the Cybertruck Performance would be the next addition to the lineup.

Speaking about the Tesla Cybertruck, the automaker is expected to offer several regular versions of the electric pickup truck, with various different battery and range configurations and performances. While the final specifications and pricing are unavailable, the automaker's website hints at several different numbers. While production of the Tesla Cybertruck has already commenced in a limited number at its Texas plant, mass production is expected to begin later this year and the number of rollouts will increase in early next year.

First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: Model 3 Model S Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Cybertruck electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

